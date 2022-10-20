Brooks (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Friday's affair with the Rockets.
Brooks missed the Grizzlies regular season opener due to the same injury, allowing for John Konchar to enter the starting lineup and play 33 minutes. If Brooks doesn't suit up Friday, expect Konchar to receive the starting nod once again.
