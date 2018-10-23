Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Doubtful Wednesday
Brooks (foot) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Brooks is being limited by foot soreness, which has a strong chance of keeping him out Wednesday. An update may be provided following morning shootaround, but it seems unlikely Brooks will see the floor.
