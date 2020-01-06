Brooks delivered 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Sunday's 121-114 win over the Suns.

Brooks had another great night from beyond the arc and is converting 55 percent of his long-range shots over the past two games. Brooks asserted himself aggressively in the defensive game but committed six fouls and fouled out in the process