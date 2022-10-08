Brooks had 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 111-108 loss to the Heat.

Brooks led the Grizzlies with 18 points but in typical fashion, offered very little beyond the scoring. After an injury-plagued season in 2021-22, Brooks will simply be hoping his body can make it through the rigors of another season without letting him down too often. Should he remain relatively healthy, Brooks is a fine player to target in the later rounds, especially given his ability to score the basketball.