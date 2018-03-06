Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Drops 21 in Monday's loss
Brooks scored 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 100-98 loss to the Spurs.
It's just the second time this season the rookie has scored 20 or more points. Brooks hasn't been able to take advantage of the opportunities available while Tyreke Evans (ribs) is sidelined, averaging only 10.7 points, 2.8 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 31.8 minutes in the last six games without the Grizzlies' leading scorer in the lineup. At this stage of his career, consider Brooks nothing more than a DFS tournament lottery ticket for fantasy purposes.
