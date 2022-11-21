Brooks accumulated 31 points (13-30 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 loss to the Nets.

As expected, Brooks launched a ton of shots in the loss, ending with a season-high 31 points. Knowing what we know, he is not going to be backward in coming forward, meaning he should be a solid source of points and triples as long as the Grizzlies are without their two primary scorers. As long as you can deal with the inefficiency, Brooks should really be added across all formats for the time being.