Brooks registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal during Memphis' 114-105 loss against Phoenix on Saturday.

Brooks has endured an inconsistent start to the season, but seems to be turning things around after scoring at least 15 points in two of his last three outings. He could be in line for a strong scoring outing Monday against the Rockets, a team that has allowed over 126 points per game this season.