Brooks was ejected during the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Warriors after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brooks hammered Gary Payton in the head while the latter was attempting a fast-break layup. The officials quickly handed out an ejection after the Warriors' guard crashed to the floor and injured his arm while trying to brace his fall. The league may review the action for a possible suspension, though it may not have been intentional or violent enough to warrant one.