Brooks was ejected from Tuesday's 106-101 victory over the Warriors after totaling zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal over three minutes.

Brooks inflicted a hard foul on Gary Payton, who left the game and was subsequently diagnosed with a fractured elbow. The Grizzlies had to adapt quickly as Brooks was intended to be the primary defender on Stephen Curry, but De'Anthony Melton and Tyus Jones did a decent job of keeping the defense on track.