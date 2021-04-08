Brooks closed with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 victory over the Hawks.

In what was another valuable victory for the Grizzlies, Brooks contributed once again on the offensive end of the floor. Unfortunately, he was unable to add any meaningful peripheral contributions, something that continues to put a firm cap on his overall fantasy value. Outside of his points production and serviceable steal numbers, Brooks is a player who is right on the fringe of being a must-roster player.