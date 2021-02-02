Brooks finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one assist, one steal and one block across 23 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 133-102 win over the Spurs.

The strong showing from the free-throw line helped Brooks get to double figures in the scoring column, but he otherwise turned in an empty stat line in the blowout win. Since Ja Morant returned from a Grade 2 left ankle sprain Jan. 16, Brooks has predictably took a back seat as a scorer for the Grizzlies, and his poor shooting over the last four games has further undermined his offensive production. He's averaging 10.3 points on 31.3 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting from downtown in those contests.