Brooks scored a game-high 32 points (12-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's win over the Bulls.

It was the best scoring output of the season for the 25-year-old. Brooks has been more steady than spectacular lately but he has scored in double digits in 16 straight games, averaging 19.4 points, 3.0 boards, 2.2 assists and 2.1 threes over that stretch.