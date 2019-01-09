Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Expected to miss remainder of year
Brooks will undergo a procedure to address his right toe injury and he's expected to be out for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Toe soreness prevented Brooks from playing Monday, and the issue is more serious than initially thought. As a result of surgery, Brooks will end his sophomore season having played 18 games, averaging 7.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes. On a positive note, the wing should be recovered in time to have a full summer of workouts in preparation for the 2019-2020 campaign. For the Grizzlies, Kyle Anderson, Justin Holiday and Garrett Temple may see upticks in workload while Brooks is on the shelf.
