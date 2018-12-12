Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Expected to return in December
Brooks (knee) is on schedule in his recovery and is expected to be back before the end of December.
Brooks has been out since Nov. 10 with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but he's progressing well in his recovery and is on track to be back within the next three weeks. The second-year wing was averaging 19.9 minutes per game before the injury, which he'd translated to 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.7 made threes per contest.
