Brooks (knee) is on schedule in his recovery and is expected to be back before the end of December.

Brooks has been out since Nov. 10 with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but he's progressing well in his recovery and is on track to be back within the next three weeks. The second-year wing was averaging 19.9 minutes per game before the injury, which he'd translated to 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.7 made threes per contest.