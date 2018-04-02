Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Explodes for 28 points Sunday
Brooks finished with 28 points (11-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Brooks poured in a game-high 28 points Sunday, continuing his strong recent play. He has demonstrated the ability to score the ball on a bad team, while also adding in some rebounds and steals. The Grizzlies have nothing to play for over the next couple of weeks and if you need scoring, there are worse players to own.
