Brooks had 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over Minnesota.

Brooks delivered his second-highest scoring output of the season, and he has been scoring at a high rate of late -- he is averaging 20.8 points on 48.2 shooting from the field and 46.2 percent from three-point range during his last five outings. Undoubtedly, this has been his hottest stretch during what has been a career-year for the third-year guard so far.