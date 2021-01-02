Brooks recorded 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.

Brooks was one of six Grizzlies players that scored in double digits, and he paced Memphis offensively once again -- he has been taking a bigger role on that end of the court ever since Ja Morant went down with an ankle injury. Brooks has scored at least 15 points in each of his first five games, but he could use an uptick on his shooting percentages -- he is making just 40.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 29.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.