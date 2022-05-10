Brooks had 12 points (5-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and one block over 39 minutes during Monday's 101-98 loss to the Warriors.

After sitting out Game 3 due to a suspension, Brooks was back in the lineup and tasked with helping lead the Grizzlies' offense in the absence of Ja Morant (knee). To say he came up short in that regard would be an understatement, as Brooks had perhaps his worst offensive night of the entire season. He had multiple key missed shots -- some failing to draw iron -- and turnovers late in the game, including a woefully ill-advised pull-up three with under a minute left that essentially sealed the win for Golden State. Brooks will look to bounce back -- hopefully with Morant back in the lineup -- in Game 5 on Wednesday night.