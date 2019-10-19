Brooks amassed just three points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and one rebound in 21 minutes during Friday's 104-91 preseason loss to San Antonio.

Brooks landed with a thud Friday, scoring just three points on 1-of-8 shooting. After scoring 30 points in his previous game, Brooks showed us all why he shouldn't be considered a standard league option just yet. It appears he is going to be given every opportunity to succeed, at least to begin the season, but at this stage, he should be left alone outside of deeper formats.