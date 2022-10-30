Brooks provided 30 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-123 loss to the Jazz.

Brooks finally found some rhythm on the offensive end, pouring in a season-high 30 points. He added three steals to round out what was a very good night, rewarding anyone who held on or simply forgot to drop him. The fact Ja Morant was out with an illness has to be taken into account. With that said, Brooks is typically going to see at least 30 minutes and despite sliding down the offensive pecking order this season, he remains a back-end 12-team option.