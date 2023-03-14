Brooks finished Monday's 104-88 win over the Mavericks with 19 points (7-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes.

Efficiency has been an issue for Brooks throughout his career and even more this season, but that hasn't deterred him from continuing to put up shots with reckless abandon. Head coach Taylor Jenkins may have less patience with Brooks needing 19 shots to get 19 points if the team was at full strength, but with Ja Morant (personal) having now missed five games in a row and facing an uncertain timeline for a return, the veteran wing looks as though he'll have license to keep firing away from deep. Brooks is averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes while appearing in four of the five games since Morant exited the numbers, and those numbers are enough to make him a useful player in 12-team points leagues and in category leagues in which managers are punting field-goal percentage.