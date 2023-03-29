Brooks chipped in 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 victory over the Magic.

Brooks continues to take a ton of ill-advised shots, a trend that is all too familiar at this point. You would think he would take the hint after his first shot of the game cannoned off the side of the backboard, but alas, that was not the case. He continues to be a better-than-average wing defender, basically, all that is keeping him on the floor. If we have learned anything from watching Brooks over the past couple of years, it's that he will continue to shoot the ball no matter what. Based on his volume, he can be streamed in for points and triples, assuming efficiency is low on your list of priorities.