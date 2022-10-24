Brooks (thigh) is a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Nets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Brooks is still looking to make his season debut and it appears his availability for Monday's contest will not be known until closer to tip-off. If Brooks remains out, his next chance to return comes Thursday in Sacramento.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Not trending well enough, still out•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Trending well, game-time call•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable at Dallas•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Doubtful Friday•