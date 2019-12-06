Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Game-time call Saturday
Brooks is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to right shoulder soreness.
Brooks came away from Wednesday's matchup with a shoulder injury, and his availability for Saturday's game is now in question. His status will likely depend on how he fares during morning shootaround.
