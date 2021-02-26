Brooks (thigh) posted 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Thursday's 122-94 win over the Clippers.

Brooks re-entered the starting five after missing the previous three games with the thigh injury, resulting in Brandon Clarke shifting to a bench role. The wing overcame a poor start to the contest to finish with a strong night as a scorer, but as usual, his production was lacking in other categories. He's best viewed as a two-category contributor (points and three-pointers) in 12-team leagues.