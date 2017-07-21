Brooks signed a three-year deal with two years fully guaranteed Friday with the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Brooks was drafted in the mid-second round by the Rockets in this year's draft before being traded to the Grizzlies the same night. Brooks signing a guaranteed contract with Memphis before training camp even begins is surely a sign that the team is happy with what they have seen out of the former Oregon star. With Memphis having solid depth on the wing, however, Brooks will likely find himself on the outside of the team's rotation to start the season.