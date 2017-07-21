Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Gets two guaranteed years on deal
Brooks signed a three-year deal with two years fully guaranteed Friday with the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Brooks was drafted in the mid-second round by the Rockets in this year's draft before being traded to the Grizzlies the same night. Brooks signing a guaranteed contract with Memphis before training camp even begins is surely a sign that the team is happy with what they have seen out of the former Oregon star. With Memphis having solid depth on the wing, however, Brooks will likely find himself on the outside of the team's rotation to start the season.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...