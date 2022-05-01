Brooks ended with eight points (3-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 loss to Golden State.

It was a mostly rough afternoon for Brooks, who left Jaren Jackson Jr. (33 points) and Ja Morant (34 points) to do most of the heavy lifting for Memphis on the offensive end. Even when he's not shooting well, Brooks is one of the Grizzlies' best on-ball defenders, but in order to survive against the star-studded Warriors, Memphis will need Brooks to snap out of his recent shooting slump. In Round 1 against Minnesota, Brooks shot just 37.5 percent from the field (16.0 FGA/G) with a pair of single-digit scoring efforts in Games 2 and 5.