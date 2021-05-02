Brooks had 23 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), a rebound and an assist across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Magic.

Brooks has now scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games and hasn't scored fewer than 18 points in five of his last six contests. He hasn't provided a lot of value in other categories, but he should remain a reliable fantasy contributor if he keeps scoring at this rate.