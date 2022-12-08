Brooks registered 24 points (9-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 win over Oklahoma City.

Brooks had a solid first half with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field to go along with a block and a steal. The Memphis forward quickly got back to work in the second half, adding another 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field as he and Ja Morant combined for 25 of the Grizzlies' 37 points in the third quarter to help put the game out of reach. Brooks has now scored 20 or more points in four of his last seven contests while also hitting five threes in two of his last three.