Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Goes for 31 points
Brooks had 31 points (12-25 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 126-116 loss against the Pelicans.
Brooks has topped the 20-point plateau in five of his last six games and he is entrenched as one of Memphis' main scoring threats on a nightly basis. The third-year guard is averaging 23.0 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from deep during that six-game stretch, but he will endure a tough road matchup against the Celtics on Wednesday.
