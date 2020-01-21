Brooks had 31 points (12-25 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 126-116 loss against the Pelicans.

Brooks has topped the 20-point plateau in five of his last six games and he is entrenched as one of Memphis' main scoring threats on a nightly basis. The third-year guard is averaging 23.0 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from deep during that six-game stretch, but he will endure a tough road matchup against the Celtics on Wednesday.