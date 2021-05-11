Brooks collected 23 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 115-110 victory over the Pelicans on Monday.

Brooks scored in double figures for the ninth time in his last 11 games despite failing to shoot at least 50.0 percent from the field for the seventh consecutive contest. The forward has averaged 18.2 points (on 42.5 percent shooting from the field), 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across his last 11 games.