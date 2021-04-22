Brooks (thigh) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

The 25-year-old was considered questionable after sitting out Monday with left thigh soreness, but he'll be available for Wednesday's contest. Brooks figure to rejoin the starting five and has averaged 19.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.6 minutes across his past five games.