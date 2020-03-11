Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Held off the glass
Brooks finished with 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one assist and one steal in 34 minutes of a 120-115 loss to Orlando on Tuesday.
Brooks reached 20 points for the first time this month thanks to an effective shooting day from behind the arc. But while he found his stroke from deep after some recent struggles, he shot just 33.3 percent from inside the arc and was held off the glass in the loss.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Struggles from field•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Puts up 15 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Solid scoring effort•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores season-high 32 points•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores team-high 22 points•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Struggles from deep in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...