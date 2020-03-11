Brooks finished with 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one assist and one steal in 34 minutes of a 120-115 loss to Orlando on Tuesday.

Brooks reached 20 points for the first time this month thanks to an effective shooting day from behind the arc. But while he found his stroke from deep after some recent struggles, he shot just 33.3 percent from inside the arc and was held off the glass in the loss.