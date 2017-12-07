Brooks finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 loss to the Knicks.

Brooks has been held scoreless twice in the last four tilts, and he hasn't hit double figures a single time over the last seven games. After posting seven double-digit scoring efforts through his first 17 appearances, it seems as though Brooks has hit the rookie wall. Nevertheless, this was the first time that he has seen less than 20 minutes, and Brooks is still exceeding all expectations as a second round pick operating in a starter's role.