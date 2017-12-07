Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Held scoreless in Wednesday's loss
Brooks finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 loss to the Knicks.
Brooks has been held scoreless twice in the last four tilts, and he hasn't hit double figures a single time over the last seven games. After posting seven double-digit scoring efforts through his first 17 appearances, it seems as though Brooks has hit the rookie wall. Nevertheless, this was the first time that he has seen less than 20 minutes, and Brooks is still exceeding all expectations as a second round pick operating in a starter's role.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Starts at shooting guard Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores efficient 19 points in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Moving into starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 12 points in 38 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 19 points in regular season debut•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores nine points in 18 minutes•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.