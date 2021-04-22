Brooks (thigh) posted eight points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 117-105 loss to the Clippers.

Brooks was initially questionable for Wednesday's game due to a thigh injury, and it's possible he was still bothered by it, given his pedestrian stat line. The performance marks Brooks' first game scoring in single digits since March 19.