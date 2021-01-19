Brooks registered three points (1-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 108-104 win over the Suns.

Shooting woes for Brooks hit a new low point as he went for a season low of three points while the team was still able to sneak out its fifth win in a row. The 24-year-old forward has never been a particularly dead-eyed shooter, but things have taken a turn for the worse so far this season as he's at 36.9 percent from the floor at 30.5 percent from downtown through 13 games. The 22 minutes for Brooks also marked a season low and that trend could continue if the shooting doesn't improve.