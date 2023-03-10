Brooks finished Thursday's 131-110 win over the Warriors with 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes.

Brooks delivered an improved performance Thursday, ending with 14 points while matching his season high with six assists. Despite his shooting woes, Brooks continues to play heavy minutes for the Grizzlies. His shortcomings make him a hard player to trust, even in slightly deeper formats. However, if you can overlook his percentages, he typically does enough to be streamed in for points and threes.