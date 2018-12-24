Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: In line to play Sunday
Brooks (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
After being out for nearly six weeks, Brooks and the Grizzlies are feeling good about his chances to play after going through a pregame workout. Given the lengthy absence, it's possible Brooks is eased back into the rotation and given limited minutes, but that should be confirmed once tip-off draws closer.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Expected to return in December•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Will be reevaluated in two weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Will miss 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Set for MRI on Monday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...