Brooks (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

After being out for nearly six weeks, Brooks and the Grizzlies are feeling good about his chances to play after going through a pregame workout. Given the lengthy absence, it's possible Brooks is eased back into the rotation and given limited minutes, but that should be confirmed once tip-off draws closer.

More News
Our Latest Stories