Brooks finished with 25 points (11-26 FG, 3-10 3PT) and six rebounds in Sunday's loss to Toronto.
Brooks' 25 points were a team-high, but he needed 26 attempts to get there, and he took some ill-advised shots at key points in the second half. The former Oregon stand out added two assists and three steals to his final line.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Strong line in win•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Team-high 23 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Another rough shooting night•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores team-high 23 in scrimmage•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Held off the glass•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Struggles from field•