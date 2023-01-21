Brooks posted nine points (4-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers.

Brooks failed to reach double digits in the scoring column for a fourth straight appearance despite jacking up 17 shots Friday. Brooks is shooting a career-worst 39.8 percent from the field on the year, and Friday's effort only dragged his efficiency down further. Brooks' contributions in multiple categories keep him on the fantasy radar in some formats, but he's far from a must-start, and his shooting woes can be challenging to overcome. Brooks is shooting just 32.3 percent from the field, 18.8 percent from three-point range and 62.6 percent from the free-throw line over his last five appearances.