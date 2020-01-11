Brooks scored 22 points (8-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 134-121 win over the Spurs.

Someone must have told Brooks to shoot more, or maybe he just took it upon himself, but he has attempted at least 19 shots in three of his past four games. He had not attempted that many field goals in a single contest all season until this recent run.