Brooks agreed to a three-year, $35 million with the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brooks had somewhat of a quiet game in Wednesday's win over the Mavericks with 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals, but he's in the midst of a breakout season for the Grizzlies and is set to remain with the team for the near future. The 24-year-old has started every game this season and entered Wednesday averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 28.3 minutes.