Brooks racked up 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-99 victory over the Hornets.

Brooks scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, helping the Grizzlies to a comfortable win. It's been a slow start to the season for Brooks, starting late as a result of an early-season injury. While he does look to be getting back to full health, his position on the offensive pecking order is at least one notch lower when compared to this time last season. He can still be a solid source of points but typically offers minimal production elsewhere.