Brooks tallied 30 points (13-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocked shots across 37 minutes Thursday in a win over Sacramento.

Brooks was noticeably aggressive on offense in the win, finishing with a season-high 28 shot attempts. He fell two points shy of his highwater scoring mark on the campaign while chipping in on the boards and on the defensive end. Brooks is averaging a career-high 17.2 points this season, though he is shooting only 41.9 percent from the field.