Brooks supplied 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in the Grizzlies' 117-101 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Brooks has now mustered back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts off the bench, draining 13 of his 23 attempts over two-game span, including an especially four of seven from three-point range. The second-year wing is seeing minutes in the 20s on the majority of nights thus far, but some spotty shooting has led to fluctuations in his overall production. If Brooks can become a bit more consistent with his accuracy, his fantasy value would undoubtedly enjoy a nice boost given the relative stability of his role.