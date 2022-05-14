Brooks tallied 30 points (11-28 FG, 7-15 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in a 110-96 loss to Golden State on Friday.
Brooks put up his second-highest point total of the season thanks to seven three-pointers. The fifth-year forward saw increased offensive production after Ja Morant was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Fails to step up in Game 4 loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Suspended for Game 3•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ejected in first quarter•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ejected in first quarter of Game 2•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Goes 3-of-13 in Game 1 loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Available, starting Game 4•