Brooks tallied 30 points (11-28 FG, 7-15 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in a 110-96 loss to Golden State on Friday.

Brooks put up his second-highest point total of the season thanks to seven three-pointers. The fifth-year forward saw increased offensive production after Ja Morant was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason.