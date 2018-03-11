Brooks recorded 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds an assist and a steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 loss to the Mavericks.

While Brooks will almost assuredly be part of Memphis'rebuilding project, his promising play this season has essentially gone to waste. The Grizzlies have now lost 17 straight, and the team has all but thrown in the towel. They are riddled with injuries, and somehow Brooks has managed to not end up on the injury report, which is definitely the exception and not the rule. Brooks should definitely be looked at in keeper and dynasty leagues, but aside from a spot DFS play he has little value as the season wanes.