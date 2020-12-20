Brooks scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT) across 20 minutes in Saturday's preseason loss to the Hawks.

Brooks contributed little in the way of peripheral stats (one rebound, one assist, one steal), but he paced the team in scoring while going 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. The fourth-year guard appears locked into a starting role and could be a strong source of three-pointers this season. Over the four-game exhibition slate, Brooks averaged 16.5 points and 2.5 treys per contest.