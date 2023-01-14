Coach Taylor Jenkins said there is a good chance Brooks (ankle) will be sidelined for Saturday's meeting with the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brooks has been dealing with soreness in his right ankle and was initially tabbed as questionable for the contest. However, it seems as though he will be absent Saturday, considering his coach's pessimism. If that were to be the case, Ziaire Williams, David Roddy and Jake LaRavia would likely see expanded roles.