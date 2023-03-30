Brooks racked up 30 points (12-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 141-132 loss to the Clippers.

For the first time in 2023, Brooks topped the 20-point and 30-point plateaus. Memphis sat Desmond Bane (foot), Jaren Jackson (calf) and Tyus Jones (foot) on the second night of a back-to-back, which allowed Brooks to take 24 shots, trailing only Ja Morant. The former second-round pick had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his last three games combined, making Wednesday's performance even more impressive. With the Grizzlies nearly locked into the two seed, there may be more rest coming that could give Brooks opportunities like he had Wednesday.